Stepping out for Art Walk

BAR HARBOR — The final Art Walk Bar Harbor of the season is set for Friday, Oct. 5, from 6 – 9 p.m. Art Walk maps will be available at the Chamber of Commerce visitor’s centers and at many other businesses. Visit artwalkbarharbor.com.

Local art, fine craft, and music will be available at venues all over town. The Bald Mountain Boys will share smooth harmonies and rowdy attitude at the Naked Blueberry on West Street. Willy Kelly and Marilyn Ryan will be playing at D’Alessio Gallery on Mount Desert Street, where work by jeweler Suzanne Anderson, fiber artist Lucy Tracy, and painter Russell D’Alessio will be on display.

At Art on West, see Ivan Rasmussen’s watercolor paintings of unusual lobsters. Rasmussen, a painter and former harbormaster, says the popular crustacean comes in many colors, including orange, blue or calico. “Sometimes, a lobster that has been injured in a fight with another sea creature can sustain injuries resulting in a healing process that produces multiple claws,” he said. The scientific term for these natural abnormalities is “bruchdreifachbildungen,” Rasmussen said, but he just calls them “odd.”

Swan’s Island artist Jessica DeFrenn will have her original work, prints and cards at Spruce & Gussy.