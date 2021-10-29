Steamboat Landing lands additional location

BAR HARBOR — Locals can now look forward to another year-round Steamboat Landing Gas Station convenience store on Cottage Street that will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For many years, the original Steamboat Landing Gas Station has stood at the head of the island. In December, H Squared Inc. purchased the building along with the business. Elizabeth Bunker of Trenton is a partial owner of H Squared Inc., which will operate that Steamboat Landing Gas Station convenience store along with the new location at 64 Cottage Street.

When CN Brown Energy was ready to sell their Big Apple Store in October, No Frills Oil bought the building. No Frills Oil will lease the Cottage Street space to H Squared Inc. to run its second convenience store.

“They [No Frills Oil] knew it was going to be a good opportunity for them to continue operating their loading zone at that store,” said Bunker.

“They [No Frills Oil] reached out to us because they saw what we did with the Steamboat Landing Gas Station at the head of the island. They thought we did a good job renovating it, so they asked us to lease the gas station,” Bunker said.

Folks will notice the brick building has been painted white, which is the most obvious change for now. “Next year there could be some changes,” Bunker added.

“We’re happy to just take over the store and we’re happy to provide a new service to the community. While we understand that it’s a tourist town and the seasonality of business here, we also are not forgetting about the local community and we really want to offer something to the locals that hasn’t been here before,” said Bunker.