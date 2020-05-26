Stay-at-home selfie videos 

BAR HARBOR — From Zoom meetings and video streaming to online learning, we’ve all learned new skills lately. Island Housing Trust (IHT) invites you to put these new-found skills to work to create a selfie video and tell your stay-at-home story. Send your best andlet IHT share it on Facebook and Instagram.

Set your camera on selfie mode and talk about some surprise joys of being at home right now and what parts of island community-living and socializing are you most looking forward to when you are able to be out and about again.

Send your 30- to 90-second selfie video in mp4 format to

[email protected] by June 1. You can see a sample video on the IHT Facebook page and on Instagram.