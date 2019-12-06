Star Wars celebration set

BAR HARBOR — “The Rise of Skywalker,” Episode IX in the Star Wars series, is set to open at the Criterion Theatre Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

And, as has become tradition, Atlantic Brewing Midtown across the street from the theater is planning a costume contest for earlier in the evening.

The contest will be held from 5-6:30 p.m., and will include prizes for Best Light Side, Best Dark Side, Best Droid, Most Creative and Best in Show.

A Star Wars-themed photo booth will also be available. Contact Atlantic at 288-2326.

During the film’s opening week, screenings are planned for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday, Dec. 23, and Tuesday, Dec. 24, have 7 p.m. screenings.

The film will run through Jan. 16; the Criterion will be closed Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Tickets are $6-9 and may be purchased at criteriontheatre.org.