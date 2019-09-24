Star parties update

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK — Park officials announced that the Cadillac Mountain Star Party, set for Saturday, Sept. 28, is sold out. Attendees are required to reserve a parking spot at Mount Desert Island High School and ride a shuttle to the summit of Cadillac.

The two other star parties planned during the Acadia Night Sky Festival this week, however, still have space.

“Stars Over Sand Beach” is planned for Thursday, Sept. 26 from 8-9 p.m. Rangers will point out stars and constellations and share stories.

On Friday, Sept. 27, the Seal Cove Auto Museum will host a star party from 8:30-11 p.m. Volunteers will point out constellations and other night sky features visible with the naked eye, and through binoculars and telescopes.

Visit acadianightskyfestival.org for a complete schedule of festival events. Check the Acadia Night Sky Festival Facebook page for updates.