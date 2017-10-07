Staples, Burr to wed

TRENTON — Bruce and Deb Staples of Trenton are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Patricia Staples, to Samuel Silvestro Burr, son of David and Holly Burr of Northeast Harbor.

Emily Patricia Staples, a 2008 graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and a 2012 graduate of the University of Maine at Presque Isle, is employed by the Mount Desert Island Regional School System at the Mount Desert Elementary School. Sam Silvestro Burr, a 2010 graduate of MDI High School, is the fifth generation to work for the family owned S.R. Tracy Inc. in Northeast Harbor.

The wedding is planned for June 22, 2019.