Stanley Subaru delivers blankets to cancer patients 

TRENTON — As part of the Subaru Loves to Care initiative, Stanley Subaru recently donated and delivered 80 blankets to Northern Light Cancer Care at the Mary Dow Center at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth to be given to patients going through cancer treatment.

“No one in our community is untouched by cancer, including the Stanley Subaru family. Therefore, we remain committed to providing comfort and care to those directly affected by this disease,” said Mark Politte, owner of Stanley Subaru.

June was Subaru Loves to Care month, an annual event in its seventh year. Since 2016, Subaru and its retailers have partnered with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to donate blankets, provide messages of hope to patients fighting cancer and raise money through donations. During June, Subaru matched online gifts dollar-for-dollar, up to $250,000 in total, for LLS.