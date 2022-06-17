Stamp contest winner headlines People-Nature-Art at Gilley 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum will host painter, illustrator and children’s book author Rebekah Lowell as its People-Nature-Art presenter for June. Lowell will give an in-person and livestreamed talk on Tuesday, June 21, at 7 p.m.

Lowell is the 2022 winner of the Maine Duck Stamp Contest, now known officially as the Maine Migratory Waterfowl Contest. This is her fifth win in the contest as she earned the title in 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2020 as well. She is a painter, illustrator and children’s book author with a passion for the natural world. Her first book, “The Road to After,” was published in May. Her debut picture book, “Catching Flight,” is set to be published by Doubleday Books for Young Readers next year.

“As children, we have a sense of wonder that often fades as we grow – but my passion is to keep that youthful spirit of discovery alive through the process of observing and creating,” Lowell said. “My heart continues to be amazed by the natural world we live in, and I want to share this through the words and images of my work. By teaching others to love nature, we encourage empathy, and in that we are saving the world.”

Lowell has a bachelor’s degree in illustration from the Rhode Island School of Design and a master’s degree in children’s literature and illustration from Hollins University. She is the winner of the Margaret Kates Award in Art and the Ruth Sanderson Award-Illustrator’s Spotlight, and was a 2016 winner in the Kentucky National Wildlife Art Exhibit of the Fifth Third Bank Award. She lives in Biddeford.

There is no fee to attend the presentation but registration is required online at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events. Indicate in the notes section whether attendance will be in person or online.

People-Nature-Art is the Gilley’s signature monthly program that brings creative types of all kinds to the museum to explore the impact of nature on their art and creativity.