St. Patrick’s Day programs planned

BAR HARBOR — Two St. Paddy’s-themed programs, a leprechaun story time and a sing-along, will take place at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, March 17.

During the story time at 10:30 a.m., children ages four and older are invited to join Ponzi Reed to read “Jack and the Leprechaun” by Ivan Robertson, “It’s St. Patrick’s Day!” by Rebecca Gomez, “A Fine St. Patrick’s Day” by Susan Wojciechowski and “That’s What Leprechauns Do” by Eve Bunting. Kids will then see if they can catch a leprechaun in a special leprechaun trap. Finally, everyone will craft their own bookmark out of shamrocks to take home.

In the afternoon at 2 p.m., everyone is invited to join in and sing along with Big Moose Band. They will play a mix of Celtic and Irish songs, including “Danny Boy,” “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” and “Whiskey in the Jar.” Song lyric sheets will be provided. Big Moose features area musicians, including Ruth Grierson, Keith Davis, Jim Vekasi, Charlie Richardson, Fred Benson, Ed Damm, Anne Damm and others.

Both of events are free and open to the public. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].