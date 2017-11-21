St. John to sign books

BAR HARBOR — Susan St. John, author of “To Sail beyond the Sunset,” is set to sign books at Sherman’s on Friday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m.

The book tells of the creation — starting in 1964 — of the Outward Bound sea school on Hurricane Island.

The book begins with short histories of Outward Bound, started in Britain in the early 1940s, and of the quarrying years on Hurricane Island, circa 1900. The epilogue includes Outward Bound’s move to Wheeler Bay in St. George in the first decade of this century and the creation of the Center for Science and Leadership, which now runs programs on Hurricane Island.