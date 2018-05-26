SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A spring social will be presented by the Southwest Harbor and Tremont Chamber of Commerce and the Wendell Gilley Museum at the museum on Tuesday, June 5, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Participants are invited to celebrate the start of the summer season, meet neighbors and enjoy new exhibitions.

The Southwest Harbor and Tremont Chamber of Commerce promotes a vibrant community by connecting visitors to local businesses and sponsoring special events that focus on the Quietside. Contact Cynthia Crow at [email protected] or 244-9264.