Speakers symposium to honor Women’s History Month

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Three women will speak at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Wednesday, March 14, from 4-7:30 p.m. as part of this year’s Women’s History Month celebration.

Cathleen Miller, curator of the Maine Women Writers Collection at the University of New England, will open the event with a talk about the MWWC’s collections and activities. The Maine Women Writers Collection is a permanently endowed special collection of published and unpublished literary, cultural and social history sources by and about Maine women. Among its goals are to honor and preserve the work of new, established and historical women writers; to foster archives-based scholarly work in women’s and gender studies; and to support new creative work inspired by its holdings. Miller holds a master’s degree in library science from Drexel University and a master’s degree in English with a concentration in poetry from Temple University.

Penny Guisinger is the author of “Postcards from Here,” a memoir published by Vine Leaves Press in 2016. Her work has appeared in “Fourth Genre,” “River Teeth,” The Rumpus, “Guernica,” “Solstice Literary Magazine,” “Under the Gum Tree,” multiple anthologies and other places. Pushcart nominated, a Maine Literary Award winner and twice named a notable in “Best American Essays,” she is the director of Iota: Conference of Short Prose and an assistant editor at “Brevity.” Guisinger is a graduate of the Stonecoast MFA Program.

Monica Wood is a novelist, memoirist, and playwright. Her most recent novel, “The One-in-a-Million Boy,” has been published in 20 foreign editions and won a 2017 Nautilus Award (Gold) and the New England Society Book Award. She is also the author of “When We Were the Kennedys,” a New England bestseller, “Oprah” magazine summer-reading pick and winner of the May Sarton Memoir Award and the 2016 Maine Literary Award. The title of her talk will be “After Failure,” about the very rocky road to the publication of “The One-in-a-Million Boy.”

All are invited to the symposium. Authors will be available for book signing and sales. Refreshments will be served. Call the library at 244-7065 or email [email protected]

Women’s History Month at the library celebrates the past and present lives of women from the Mount Desert Island community. Held each year in March (and sometimes April), the program pays tribute to MDI women through an exhibit of their creative works and includes additional programs complementing the theme. While Women’s History Month is about the lives of women, the celebrations are for the enjoyment of the entire community.