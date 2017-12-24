SPCA pet of week: Meet Ella

What to our wondering eyes should appear but a purple Santa hat on a fuzzy black cat? Ella is getting into the swing of the holiday season with her purple hat and scarf. Ella is diabetic, and she has been at the SPCA since March. She is an older kitty at 9 or 10 years, and her diabetes does require regular communication with the vet to make sure her insulin is adjusted properly.

She may not be an easy cat, but we know there’s someone out there who will love her quirky personality and be willing to give her insulin shots twice a day. We can even show you how!

SPCA of Hancock County, 141 Bar Harbor Road, Trenton, ME 04605 667-8088

Open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday