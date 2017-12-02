SPCA pet of the week: Meet Bodie

Shelter cats Bodie and Wyatt are brothers looking for a home together. The following is Wyatt’s letter to Santa Paws:

It’s Wyatt the Cat. I am writing on behalf of my little brother, Bodie. Bodie is worried he might be on your naughty list. He’s not even writing you a letter because he is afraid you won’t read it.

Remember when we were tiny little kittens? Bodie was so scared and had no mommy to take care of him. I know I couldn’t do everything a mommy cat would have done, but I tried. When we found a home, it was the best day of our lives. Bodie took a long time to come out of hiding. He worked really hard every day to be a little bit braver than the day before. Remember the first day he came out on his own to be petted without me right next to him? I was so proud of him!

But this year has been so hard. We lost our home, and it’s been much harder on Bodie than on me. I stayed with him all the way, and I see how hard he is trying to hold himself together. But Santa Paws, without a home, I don’t think Bodie is able to be a good cat. He is just so terrified. My poor little brother just hides in his box and can’t bring himself to talk to anyone except me. I know he has been rude to some of the humans. I know he’s even swatted at a few of them. But I know Bodie, Santa Paws, and he’s a good, sweet cat at heart. Even if Bodie is on your naughty list this year, can you grant my Catmass wish and find us a home?

We are young cats, only 1-year-old, and we like other cats. Surely there is someone on your list who is looking for two cats just like us. Can you match us up together, Santa Paws? My little brother really needs you this year.

SPCA of Hancock County

141 Bar Harbor Road

Trenton, ME 04605

667-8088

Open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday