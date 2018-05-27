SPCA pet of the week: Meet Metro

Metro is a beautiful, white cat with tabby patches on her face and body. She is cute and sweet, and there’s more to her story than just her pretty face. When Metro first arrived at the shelter, she could hardly eat because there were painful sores in her mouth. After several weeks of tender loving care by shelter staff, she healed up and is feeling like herself again.

Metro has a condition that needs to be monitored to keep that from happening again. She’s good about taking her medicine every day, and she has a playful, loving personality. Metro is only 1 year old, and it’s good that we caught her medical condition when we did. Now we know it can be managed, and as a young cat, she has lots of life ahead of her. All she needs now is a family to love her and keep up her routine care.

Visit the new SPCA blog, the 4-Paw Post, at spcahancockcounty.org.

SPCA of Hancock County, 141 Bar Harbor Road, Trenton, ME 04605, 667-8088

Open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday