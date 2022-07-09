SPCA of Hancock County holds Wine & Whiskers event

TRENTON — Support the animals while enjoying live music, wonderful food and bidding on auction items at the SPCA of Hancock County’s 9th Annual Wine & Whiskers fundraiser.

The summer fun begins at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, at the Bar Harbor Club on West Street in Bar Harbor. The cost is $150 per person ($75 of which is tax deductible) and will include hors d’oeuvres and a three-course dinner. There will be a cash bar. All the proceeds from the evening support the operation of the nonprofit organization’s animal shelter.

In addition to music and food, the event will include live music by the Ann Delaney Trio and silent and live auctions with radio personality Chris Popper serving as auctioneer. Auction items include Dooney & Bourke handbags, dinner at local restaurants such as Havana and McKay’s, jewelry by Lisa Hall, a tour of the historic East of Eden estate as well as a cruise aboard the owner’s boat; and four tickets to see the Boston Red Sox battle the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

“Wine & Whiskers is our most important and unique fundraiser of the year,” said SPCA Development Officer Samantha Thorsen. “This event helps us to raise essential funds in order to continue this life-saving work while applauding and celebrating with those who also passionately provide for local animals. It is a meaningful evening, sure to strengthen Hancock County!”

For those unable to attend the event, you can still support the SPCA’s mission by making a donation or becoming an event sponsor.

To make a reservation, to pre-bid on auction items or to find out how you can make a donation or become a sponsor, contact the shelter at (207) 460-0536. Make reservations online at www.spcahancockcounty.org.