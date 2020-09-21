SPCA Howl-O-Run goes virtual

TRENTON – Don your best costume and put on your running shoes for the second annual Jim Nobil Memorial Howl-O-Run 5K to benefit the SPCA of Hancock County.

This fun event is virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Runners and walkers can design a custom route, which they can run or walk at their convenience between Oct. 17-31.

“Our first annual Howl-O-Run in 2019 was a huge success. People really had a blast. This year, for the safety of our community, we know we can’t hold a live event. So going virtual is a great way for people to have fun, get in shape and support our shelter while running or walking a 3.1-mile course at their leisure,” said Jamie O’Keefe, SPCAHC president. “We’re hoping people will run and walk with their dogs and share their photos with us.”

The cost to participate is only $20. The first 50 people who sign up will receive a commemorative race T-shirt. The SPCA asks runners and walkers to seek sponsorships from friends and family to help raise money for the SPCAHC’s animal shelter. Business sponsors are also being sought and their logos will be featured on the event T-shirt.

Prizes will be given to participants who raise the most money and for best costumes for adults, children under 12 and pets. Runners and walkers can share photos with the SPCA, which will then be posted on the nonprofit organization’s website and social media pages.

To register for the event or for information on becoming an event sponsor, go to spcahancockcounty.org/howl-o-run/.

“As you can imagine, the pandemic has had an extraordinarily negative impact on the SPCAHC. We’ve experienced a sharp decrease in donations and a huge increase in animal surrenders and need for our services. We are looking forward to community participation in this fun autumn event and help raising much-needed funds for the shelter,” said O’Keefe.

Howl-O-Run is named after former SPCAHC Board President Jim Nobil, who served as president for many years. He was instrumental in raising the funds to build the Trenton shelter. Nobil passed away in 2013, but his wife and daughter, Lynn Nobil and Kiersten Persoff, remain active with the SPCAHC.

For more information, contact the SPCA at (207) 667-8008.