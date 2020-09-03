SPCA hosts matchmaking event 

TRENTON—The SPCA of Hancock County will host its first-ever county-wide Pet Matchmaking Event on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blue Hill Co-Op, Winter Harbor 5-10, Jerry’s Hardware in Bucksport, Cornerstone Gallery in Southwest Harbor and Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. The event will reimagine a traditional adoption event by transporting SPCA staff equipped with available cat and dog pictures and personality profiles to each location instead of animals.

“All organizations have had to adapt to COVID-19, and the new social norms inherent in COVID-19 prevention measures,” says Director of Operations Kaitlyn Mullen. “Here at the SPCA, we are redesigning our community outreach program so that as many of the SPCA’s services as possible are still accessible to as many Hancock County residents as possible. Bringing our staff directly into many communities on a single day should help raise awareness of animal welfare and animal welfare needs, while also adopting animals back into loving homes, where they belong.”

SPCA of Hancock County staff and volunteers will be on hand at each location, with available pet pictures and personality profiles, adoption applications, information on microchipping and microchip registration, cat and dog nail trimming, low-income temporary assistance programs and information on dogs and Lyme Disease. As much as possible, adoption applications will be processed at each location throughout the event so that approved adoption applicants will be able to schedule meet and greets and/or pick–up appointments for their new pets.

Community members are encouraged to stop by, ask SPCA staff animal care questions, inquire about adopting animals and learn about some of the animal welfare challenges, and potential solutions to those challenges, during the COVID-19 era. People donating to the SPCA during the event will receive 5 percent off merchandise at the Blue Hill Co-Op, Jerry’s Hardware, the Winter Harbor 5-10 and Cornerstone Gallery that day.