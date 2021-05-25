SPCA holds yard sale and bottle drive

TRENTON – On Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the SPCA of Hancock County is holding a yard sale and bottle drive to raise funds for improvements to the shelter’s dog play yards.

Sale items run the gamut from dishes, leashes, collars and pet supplies to picture frames, small kitchen appliances and bedding. Bar Harbor youth “Famous Seamus” Colby will also hold a bake sale. The shelter is accepting donations of returnable bottles and cans as well.

All the proceeds will go to building shade shelters in the SPCA’s outdoor play yards. The wooden structures allow canines to take a break from the sun and cool off while playing outdoors.

The SPCA hopes to raise $1,000 at Saturday’s event.

For more information about the event or to make a donation to the play yard project, contact the SPCA at (207) 667-8088.