Southwest Harbor Week coming up; Ten-day fest focuses on boats, birds, beer, cars, racing, rocks, and history

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Southwest Harbor Week begins Friday, Oct. 11. Featuring walks, cruises, concerts, talks and demonstrations, Southwest Harbor will feature the history and riches of Acadia’s quietside.

The week begins with Acadia’s 24th Oktoberfest during Indigenous People’s Day (also known as Columbus Day) weekend and ends on Sunday Oct. 20 at the finish line for the 18th running of the MDI Marathon. As in past years, Southwest Harbor Week events will be hosted by local restaurants, tour operators, artists, naturalists and museums.

“Organized by AcadiaChamber, the Southwest Harbor & Tremont Chamber of Commerce, Southwest Harbor Week aims to raise awareness of the institutions and businesses outside the tourist hub of Bar Harbor,” Chamber board member Alan Feuer said.

On Friday, Oct. 11, there will be a wine tasting at Smuggler’s Den Campground hosted by Sawyers Specialties and Ride Day at the Seal Cove Auto Museum.

Acadia’s Invitational Oktoberfest will be Saturday, Oct. 12 at Smuggler’s Den featuring music by Banned From Eden and Pitch Black Ribbons. Saturday’s festivities will also include a craft fair on the Pemetic Green hosted by the Island Arts Association and a special “Two-Wheeler” Cars and Coffee at the Seal Cove Auto Museum. Mes Amis will perform a concert at Coda.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, Atlantic Brewing Company will hold its 16th Annual Belt Sander Races & Buffet BBQ. Fogtoberfest will be held at Fogtown Brewing in Ellsworth.

A director’s tour of the “Treasures of the Farnsworth” exhibit at the Wendell Gilley Museum is planned for Tuesday, Oct. 15, as is a guided birding tour led by Acadia Birding Festival founder Michael Good. Ed Rice will discuss his book “Robin Emery: The First Lady of Road Racing” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16 there will be a tour of the Bass Harbor Head Light lighthouse led by members of the Coast Guard, as well as a lighthouse cruise with Karl Brunner of Sail Acadia. Brian Henkel will present “Past Insults, Planned Restorations, and Preparing for an Uncertain Future in the Marshall Brook Watershed” at the Southwest Harbor Historical Society’s new Manset headquarters.

On Thursday, Oct. 17 talks and demonstrations of granite quarrying will be held at the Maine Granite Industry Museum, as well as guided tours of a local quarry led by Steve Haynes, founder of the museum. Geology walks will be led by geologists Duane and Ruth Braun, authors of “Guide to the Geology of Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park.” A birding cruise on the Elizabeth T will be led by Good. There will be a Union Cemetery Tour with Sally Lobkowicz of Red Cloak Tours, and the Southwest Harbor & Tremont Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Meeting.

Friday, Oct. 18 will be Ride Day at the Seal Cove Auto Museum. There will be an open house at the Southwest Harbor Coast Guard Station with a tour of the fleet. A tour of a Hinckley Company shop will be led by Hinckley vice president Philip Bennett. “Lobstering from a 19th century sloop” will be led by Sail Acadia founder Karl Brunner.

On Saturday, Oct. 19 The Knotty G’s will play in concert at Coda. A wine and cheese reception will be held at Southwest Harbor Artisans.

Sunday, Oct. 20 will be the running of the MDI Marathon, voted America’s “most scenic.” Passenger ferry service provided will run between Northeast Harbor and Southwest Harbor.

Contact 244-9264 or office@AcadiaChamber.com.