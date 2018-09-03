Southwest Harbor Week: boats, birds, beer, cars, running, rocks, and history

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Quietside of Mount Desert Island is gearing up for Southwest Harbor Week celebrations, set for Oct. 5-14. The celebration includes walks, cruises, concerts, talks and demonstrations.

Organized by Acadia Chamber, the Southwest Harbor & Tremont Chamber of Commerce, Southwest Harbor Week aims to raise awareness of the institutions and businesses outside the tourist hub of Bar Harbor.

“Many people don’t realize that Acadia National Park covers nearly half of Mount Desert Island, and that many of the island’s attractions lie near Northeast and Southwest Harbors,” Acadia Chamber president Alan Feuer said. “Southwest Harbor Week will shine a light on areas away from the tourist hub of Bar Harbor.”

On Friday, Oct. 5, a wine tasting is planned at Smuggler’s Den Campground hosted by Sawyers Specialties.

Acadia’s Invitational Oktoberfest at Smuggler’s Den will be Saturday, Oct. 6. The event features music by Banned From Eden and Jones’n the Eclectic Dance Band. A craft fair on the Pemetic Green is hosted by the Island Arts Association.

Atlantic Brewing Company presents its 15th annual Belt Sander Races & Buffet BBQ event at its Town Hill facility Sunday, Oct. 7.

Monday, Oct. 8, will be geology day for the festival, including talks and demonstrations of granite quarrying at the Maine Granite Industry Museum in Somesville. Steve Haynes, founder of the museum, will offer guided tours of a local quarry. Geologists Duane and Ruth Braun will lead walks and ArtWaves will offer geology-related art classes.

Birds and nature are the theme for Tuesday, Oct. 9. The Wendell Gilley Museum plans a workshop on nature journaling using watercolors and a tour of the exhibit of paintings by Barbara Ernst Prey. Michael Good of the Acadia Birding Festival will lead a birding tour.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, U.S. Coast Guard members will lead tours of the Bass Harbor Head Light lighthouse. A lighthouse cruise with Eli Strauss of Island Cruises and lighthouse-themed art workshops are planned.

On Thursday, Oct. 11, a history cruise on Somes Sound is planned with MDI Historical Society Director Tim Garrity and actors from The Barn Arts Collective. A program on Wabanaki history and art hosted by the Abbe Museum and a birding cruise are also planned.

Boats are the focus of festival events Friday, Oct. 12. The Southwest Harbor Coast Guard Station will host an open house and tour of their fleet. Tours of the Hinckley Company facility with Philip Bennett will be offered. A lobstering cruise is planned aboard a historic Friendship sloop with Sail Acadia founder Karl Brunner.

The Seal Cove Auto Museum presents a tour of the “Art, Advertising and the Automobile” exhibit on display, and there will be rides in early Ford cars on Saturday, Oct. 13. Also at the auto museum will be a hood ornament carving workshop, in conjunction with the Wendell Gilley Museum.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, for the running of the MDI Marathon, passenger ferry service will run between Northeast Harbor and Southwest Harbor.

Visit AcadiaChamber.com for a complete calendar of events. Contact Cynthia Crow at 244-9264 or [email protected]