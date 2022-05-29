Southwest Harbor Library to host digital literacy classes  

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library is partnering with the National Digital Equity Center (NDEC) to provide free onsite digital literacy classes in June and July.

The NDEC is a 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to close the digital divide across the United States. NDEC’s Maine Digital Inclusion Initiative’ program was launched in 2018 and promotes and advocates for digital inclusion for Maine and its people.

An Introduction to MS Word class will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6. Participants will learn how to format text, use paragraph dialog boxes, add indents, work with tables and columns and do more with their documents.

Learn about the different types of internet fraud and scams, the dos and don’ts of protecting yourself online and what to do if you have experienced online fraud or abuse in the Identifying Frauds & Scams class on Thursday, June 23, at 11 a.m.

The class at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, is called Using Email Effectively. This class will cover the terms and techniques necessary to use email in an efficient, safe and organized manner.

These classes are being offered in the Clark Room at the Southwest Harbor Library where participants will view the NDEC instructor on Zoom with a local facilitator available in-person to assist the instructor and students. Students may bring their own devices or reserve a library laptop.

Class members will need to fill out a one-time enrollment form for the NDEC. Enroll with NDEC and register for these onsite classes at www.swhplibrary.org.

Class space is limited.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.

For more information about NDEC Maine programs, visit https://digitalequitycenter.org/our-maine-programs.