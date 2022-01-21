Southwest Harbor Library offers winter children’s programs

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library is offering winter and early spring programs for kids including book bingo, early literacy packs, a stop motion class and a Lego contest.

Library Look & Find

The library’s children’s room is filled with art and fun creatures of all sizes. Children can explore the room and complete the Look & Find challenge to win a small prize. Options to download the challenge online and complete virtually will be available at www.swhplibrary.org. Prizes may be claimed in-house or by curbside pickup. No registration is required. The hunt began Jan. 19 and will continue through February.

Winter Reading Bingo

Stop by the library or download a winter reading bingo card for babies, kids and teens from the library’s website. Complete a horizontal, vertical or diagonal line, or fill your entire card, and submit it in-person or via email for a chance to win prizes. No registration is required. Bingo cards are available Feb. 14 to March 31. A prize drawing will take place on April 1.

Early Literacy Packs

The library will distribute early literacy packs for babies and toddlers ages 0 to 4. Packs will include activities and literacy extensions that correlate to a selected book. As part of the literacy pack launch, librarians will read the book virtually, which will be available on the library’s website and YouTube channel. The first pack will be available Feb. 15, with new packs available each month through May. Registration is required.

Introduction to Animation & Stop Motion Virtual Class

Children in grades 3-6 can learn the basics of animation and stop motion through a four-part Zoom class. Students will be provided with class materials (to pick up in-library or curbside) in advance. To create stop motion, students will need to use their own at-home technology, such as a cellphone, tablet or laptop. While having this technology on hand during the course is helpful, it is not mandatory, as most of the course will focus on the introduction and teaching the tools and skills needed for independent animation and stop motion creation. Classes will be Feb. 28 and March 7, 14 and 21, from 3:30-4:15 p.m. Registration is required.



Lego Contest & Display

Kids can create their own book-themed Lego scene and bring their creations to the library to enter the Lego contest and to have their masterpieces displayed. Legos can be borrowed from the library. First-, second- and third-place winners receive a prize, with the categories being judged by age range. Entries will be accepted starting April 1, with the last day to enter being April 8. The Lego creations will be displayed throughout the month of April. Registration is required.

For more information or to register for programs, email [email protected], go online to www.swhplibrary.org or call (207) 244-7065.