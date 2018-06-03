Southern Ocean voyage topic of Blair book

MOUNT DESERT — Frank Blair will talk about his newly published book, “The Schooner Maggie B: A Southern Ocean Circumnavigation,” at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, June 13, at 5:30 p.m.

In 2005, Blair built a 63-foot wooden schooner in Nova Scotia and, with an all-volunteer crew, set off on its two-year maiden voyage around the world.

“A true Southern Ocean circumnavigation around the great capes fills the imagination of every serious, as well as armchair sailor,” said a press release. “Many sailing books tell of racing hardships, disasters at sea, days adrift in a life raft or being dismasted off Cape Horn. This book is about a great success: a sailor’s dream voyage well executed. ‘The Schooner Maggie B’ tells of breakdowns but also the recoveries, great ports and how to surmount the bureaucracies, the sublime pleasures of a clear night watch and other days with fresh gales and the apprehension and joys of 4,000-mile blue water passages.”

Blair’s love of sailing began in childhood. He served in the U.S. Navy for five years as a fighter pilot flying single-seat fighters off of carriers in the Mediterranean and the Western Pacific and received five Air Medals for low-level reconnaissance over North Vietnam. He worked at the Hurricane Island Outward Bound School for 20 years teaching seamanship. He lives on Mount Desert Island and on his new schooner, Farfarer.

Books will be available in conjunction with Sherman’s bookstore. The talk is free and open to the public.