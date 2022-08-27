Sousa receives Paul Harris Award 

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor (MDI) Maine Rotary Club recently honored Tony Sousa with Rotary’s non-Rotarian Paul Harris Award.

According to an email sent to the Islander by the Rotary, “Tony’s life embodies the values of Rotary; truthful, ethical and putting his service to others above himself. He never says no when asked. Throughout our community, Tony Sousa honors every volunteer commitment with years or even decades of service via his musical and leadership talents. Tony’s been both MDI Hospital and Birch Bay Volunteer of the Year and now Rotary’s non-Rotarian Paul Harris Award.

The quality and range of his community service includes 56 weeks of YouTube music programs coordinating musicians during COVID to the restoration of the Hulls Cove Schoolhouse and has gifted music on a personal and performance level to many.”