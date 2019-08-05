Sound pollution explored

BAR HARBOR — The Emmy Award-winning documentary “Sonic Sea” will be shown Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Criterion Theater.

A panel discussion will follow the 60-minute film, moderated by Steve Katona, former president of College of the Atlantic and co-founder of Allied Whale. Panelists include Sean Todd of Allied Whale; Steven Honigman a former legal officer for the Navy and a founding member of Quieter Oceans, LLC.; Joel Reynolds, the Western director at the National Resources Defense Council; and Captain Robin Tyner, a retired Navy oceanographer who facilitated the creation of the Navy’s Task Forces on Climate Change and Energy.

This event is free and offered to the community by Acadia Senior College.

“Sonic Sea” is the winner of Emmy Awards for Best Nature Documentary and Best Music and Sound. It was written by Mark Monroe and directed by Michelle Dougherty and Daniel Hinerfeld. “Oceans are a sonic symphony,” the filmmakers have said. “Sound is essential to the survival of marine life. But man-made ocean noise threatens this fragile world.”

The oceans cover 71 percent of the Earth’s surface and contain 97 percent of its water; the health of the oceans is critical to the rest of life on the planet. Human-made noise from shipping, oil and gas exploration and naval sonar impairs the ability of whales, dolphins, fish and other marine life to communicate, find food and breed.

Narrated by Rachel McAdams, the film features appearances by scientists from NOAA, OrcaLab, National Geographic, the National Resources Defense Council and the International Fund for Animal Welfare. Environmental activists Sting and Jean-Michel Cousteau also appear.

Visit acadiaseniorcollege.org.