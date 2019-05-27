Soul Benders to play dance

BELFAST — The Soul Benders are set to play a dance Saturday, June 1, at the Crosby Center in Belfast. The dance and silent auction is being held to benefit the Healing Turtle Island Ceremony.

The Soul Benders are a multi-generational band hailing from Brooksville, with horns, guitars and singers. A silent auction begins at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.

The third Healing Turtle Island Ceremony is set for July 12-15 at Nibezun farm in Passadumkeag. All are invited. Visit healingturtleisland.org.

Visit the Facebook event page “Benefit for Healing Turtle Island Ceremony 2019.”