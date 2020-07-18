So, you think you know Maine?

BAR HARBOR—Maine is home to natural wonders, quirky characters, remarkable inventors, historical firsts, ghosts, legends, landmarks, fairs, festivals, and culinary icons all born in the triumph of an unquestionably indomitable spirit nurtured over two centuries since becoming a state in 1820.

Author Earl Brechlin will share some of his favorites from more than 300 people, places, things and events featured in his book, “Wild, Weird, Wonderful—Maine!,” that have made Maine what it is today during a Zoom talk with the Jesup Memorial Library on the Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m.

“‘Wild, Weird, Wonderful—Maine!’ is a celebration of all that makes the state unique — that which sets it apart from the rest of the lower 48 — the people, the places and the things both real, and sometimes imagined, you won’t find anyplace else,” Brechlin explains.

The latest book from this award-winning writer, journalist and historian is a cross between a Downeast version of “Ripley’s Believe It or Not,” a library full of field guides and a celebratory compendium of myths, legends, truths and tall tales. Inside readers will find text, images and navigation support to inspire visits, exploration and discovery about the history that helps define Maine.

Brechlin, a registered Maine guide who lives in Bar Harbor with his wife Roxie, a retired kindergarten teacher, won the John Cole Award for Maine-themed nonfiction in 2019 for “Return to Moose River,” a collection of heartfelt essays celebrating the natural and human history of the Great North Woods. He was the founding editor of the award-winning Mount Desert Islander. He is the holder of more than 100 awards for news and featuring writing, and photography. He is a former Maine Journalist of the Year and is the author of nine books published by Islandport Press, Down East Books and Hunter Publishing. Currently, he is communications director at Friends of Acadia.

Books will be on sale for this virtual event from co-sponsor, Sherman’s Books. Attendees can purchase the book through shermans.com, or by calling (207) 288-3161 as well as at their Bar Harbor location at 56 Main Street. Registration for this event is required. Fill out the form on the calendar listing of this event at https://jesuplibrary.org/event/brechlin or email [email protected].