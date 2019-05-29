Smus featured at Art Walk

BAR HARBOR — David Smus, the Maine sculptor who has been selected to sculpt a great black hawk for Deering Oaks Park in Portland, will be guest artist at ART on West during ART Walk Bar Harbor on Friday, June 7, from 6 -9 p.m.

A spokesperson for Avian Haven said that the sculpture “will serve as an educational and historical reference to the bird’s presence in our community.” Smus will join longtime friend and colleague ART on West watercolorist Ivan Rasmussen to share art and stories.

Contact 288-9428.