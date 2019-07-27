Skocpol to talk politics

BAR HARBOR — Sociologist and political scientist Theda Skocpol will speak Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Library.

The talk, part of the series “Democracy: The Constitution, The Courts and The People,” is co-sponsored by the Jesup, Acadia Senior College and the Downeast chapter of the League of Women Voters of Maine.

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and there will be music from the Beech Mountain Project before the talk. Directly following the talk there will be a catered reception.

“The 2009 and 2016 elections sparked citizen movements aimed at fostering participation and redirecting public agendas and party politics,” event organizers said.

“In 2009, there was the rise of the Tea Party movement with thousands of local groups, and after the 2016 election, there was a rise of just as many resistance groups.”

Skocpol, who has researched the both the Tea Party and the recent resistance groups, will compare the groups and talk about the characteristics and views of participants, as well as the structure and activities of local groups and the interplay of national and local efforts in these movements.

Finally, Skocpol will focus on the impact of Tea Parties and resistance groups has had on (respectively) the Republican and Democratic parties as a whole.

Skocpol is a professor of government and sociology at Harvard University, where she has also served as Dean of the Graduate School and as the Director of the Center for American Political Studies.

Her work covers a broad spectrum of topics and her books and articles have been widely cited in political science literature and have won numerous awards. Over the last two decades, her research has primarily focused on health care reform, public policy and civic engagement amidst the shifting inequalities in American democracy.

In addition to her teaching and research at Harvard, Skocpol also serves as the Director of the Scholars Strategy Network. Skocpol speaks regularly to community groups and writes for blogs and public-interest magazines.

