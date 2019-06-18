Singers sought

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Summer Chorale will begin rehearsals for its August performances of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” on Wednesday, June 26, at 7 p.m. at Mount Desert Island High School.

Regular rehearsals are Wednesdays and Mondays through the first week in August. The final rehearsals and performances will be held at St. Saviour’s Church in Bar Harbor.

“There is no audition to join the chorale,” said David Schildkret, the chorale’s longtime music director. The group includes year-round and summer residents, high school students and retirees.

“We prepare a full program in about seven weeks, so people have to come ready to work!” Schildkret said.

Contact the group’s managers, Dave and Marty Ward, at summerchorale@gmail.com.