Simon to give theatrical Food for Thought

BAR HARBOR — Andrew Simon will present “Chekhov at the Barn: Making Theater and Building Community on MDI” at an Acadia Senior College Food for Thought event at Birch Bay Village Inn on Friday, March 23, from 12-1 p.m.

Simon is a theater-maker based in Bass Harbor. He creates and curates year-round arts programming at the Barn, the waterfront performance space that he co-founded in 2008. He has worked as a director, performer, teacher and producer in New York City, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Maine, where he leads the Barn Arts Collective, a group of artists who create events, teach workshops for all ages and perform new work on Mount Desert Island.

Food for Thought is open to the public. The lecture from 12-1 p.m. is free. A hot buffet lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. for $12. Reservations, required for either, must be received by noon, Thursday, March 22. Contact Acadia Senior College at 288-9500 or [email protected].