Sign up for summer Trout Camp

ELLSWORTH — Learning about sustainability, climate change and conservation leadership, as well as gaining understanding about native fish in Maine, are the fundamental goals of Maine Trout Unlimited’s Maine Trout Camp.

Trout Camp is dedicated to educating youth about the state’s cold-water fisheries. The mission is to build tomorrow’s conservation leaders, giving teens a foundation in conservation, entomology and biology, while keeping it fun and interesting with fly fishing.

Evergreens Campground in Solon will host the camp June 19-24. Located 30 miles north of Interstate 95, the campground provides rustic cabins for a true Maine camp experience while offering the comforts of home. Evergreens Campground offers meals, an area for indoor classes and easy access to the Kennebec River for fly fishing and conservation studies. Equipment will be provided as needed. There will be no student access to Wi-Fi or cell service.

The camp is for students ages 13-17 who are interested in learning more about fly fishing, fly tying, resource sustainability, effects of climate change, the importance of native fish and how they can become leaders in these areas.

Prospective candidates should complete the application and return it to Mike Elkavitch, education coordinator for Downeast Trout Unlimited. Two campers will be selected from the Downeast chapter’s region. The cost for tuition, room and board is $600. A partial financial sponsorship may be available. If selected, families are responsible for travel to and from the camp.

For applications and information, contact Elkavitch at 483-8014 or [email protected].