Sierra peak named for Thoreau

BAR HARBOR — Authors Kim Stanley Robinson, Michael Blumlein and Hilary Gordon will speak about their book “Naming Mt. Thoreau” at the Jesup Memorial Library on Wednesday, September 5 at 7 p.m.

“Naming Mt. Thoreau” features essays, poems, and photographs from a group of friends who set out to rename the 12,691-foot USGS Sierra Nevada peak “Mt. Thoreau” in honor of naturalist, philosopher, transcendentalist, and author Henry David Thoreau.

Contributors to the book include Blumlein, Robinson and Gordon along with Dick Bryan, Darryl DeVinney, Tom Killion, Paul Park, David Robertson, Carter Scholz, Gary Snyder and Christopher Woodcock.

Robinson is a New York Times bestseller and winner of the Hugo, Nebula and Locus awards. He is the author of more than twenty books, including the bestselling Mars trilogy and the critically acclaimed “Forty Signs of Rain,” “The Years of Rice and Salt” and “2312.” In 2008, he was named a “Hero of the Environment” by Time magazine, and he works with the Sierra Nevada Research Institute.

Gordon matriculated with the first class of freshmen women at Yale, and graduated with an MA in Philosophy. Since then, she has worked as a life-long professional organic gardener and garden educator. From 2007 to 2016, she was the garden manager of the Garden for the Environment, San Francisco’s public teaching garden. For the last six years, she has been an instructor in the Garden and Compost Educator Training Program.

Blumlein is the author of four novels and three story collections, including the award-winning “The Brains of Rats.” He has twice been a finalist for the World Fantasy Award and received the coveted ReaderCon Award for fiction. Until his recent retirement Dr. Blumlein taught and practiced medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. For more information contact 288-4245 or [email protected].