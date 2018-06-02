Sidmans honored with Arts Achievement Award

BAR HARBOR — Amy and Charlie Sidman of the Argosy Gallery have been named as the 2018 recipients of the Acadia Arts Achievement Award. The award honors those who have dedicated their lives to supporting and enhancing the arts in Bar Harbor and the Acadia area.

Every year, Galyn’s Restaurant hosts a Father’s Day art show featuring the artists of the Argosy Gallery. This year, the Sidmans will accept the award that afternoon.

The Father’s Day art event is held from 3-6 p.m., with the award presentation set for 5:30 p.m.

The Argosy Gallery has two locations in downtown Bar Harbor and has played a major role in helping the Acadia region to become once again a preeminent art destination for painters, visitors and collectors alike.

Many people know the role the Hudson River painters played in spreading word about the beauty of Mount Desert Island and attracting the first seasonal visitors. For a hundred years, artists came, but landscape art in general gradually fell out of critical favor between the World Wars, and the fire of 1947 ravaged much of the island. Fortunately, by the early 1980s, there was a resurgence of interest in outdoor paintings.

For the last 26 years, Amy Sidman has been an art dealer specializing in original paintings with a focus on coastal Maine. She is the owner and director of the Argosy Gallery.

A Rhode Island native, Amy Sidman grew up with art. As a child, she painted with her maternal grandmother, a professionally trained artist. During her years at Wellesley College, taking studio art also meant studying art history. Classes in the latter served her well years later, when she found satisfaction helping good artists build and sustain their careers.

Charlie Sidman also works for the galleries.

The Sidmans moved to Bar Harbor 36 years ago after having visited here regularly for the 20 years before that. They have also shared their love of ballroom dancing with the community and have long hosted receptions to support the Bar Harbor Music Festival.

The gallery was a partner in the Acadia National Park centennial celebration and organized three special events during the centennial year.

The Sidmans cite the critical support of the Bar Harbor community in these endeavors, particularly members of the Art Walk Committee. Gail and Rick Leiser of Galyn’s have been major patrons and co-hosts of the annual Father’s Day show.