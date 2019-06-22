Shaw’s sculptures featured

MOUNT DESERT — Northeast Harbor jeweler and artist Sam Shaw is exhibition his sculpture and jewelry at the Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton, Mass. now through Oct. 27.

The exhibit honors 15 people who have all been designated as Master Craft Artists by the Maine Crafts Association over the last ten years.

Shaw was honored with this distinction in 2015 due to his contributions to the field and his particular skill sets. Shaw’s other figurative bronze sculptures can be found at the Gallery at Somes Sound in Somesville, and his jewelry at Shaw Jewelry in Northeast Harbor.