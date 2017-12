MOUNT DESERT — “Keep the Lights On,” an art exhibition by members of ArtWaves of Town Hill, will be on display at Shaw Jewelry in Northeast Harbor through mid-January.

Participating artists include Jessica Harris, Liz Cutler, Linda Rowell-Kelley, Ben Lincoln, Roberta Sprague, Roxane Scherer, Margaret Beaulieu and Nicole DeSimone. It is an ArtWaves exhibition curated in collaboration with Art in Public Spaces.

Shaw Jewelry is open Monday through Saturday through the new year.