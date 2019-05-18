Share tales of danger

BAR HARBOR — “The Words Unleashed!” Story Slam will be held Friday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library. The theme of the slam is “I thought I was going to die.”

“Anyone who has listened to NPR’s ‘The Moth’ will understand the concept of the Jesup’s slam,” according to the library. “Stories should be no more than five minutes long, in the first person and your own true story. Come tell your tale or listen to the stories of your friends and neighbors. At the end of each slam, the theme for the next slam is chosen.”

Contact 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.