Shanghai quartet wraps up festival

MOUNT DESERT — The Mt. Desert Festival of Chamber Music closes its 56th season with a program of Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms on Tuesday, August 20, at 7:30pm at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

Pianist and Music Director Todd Crow will join the Shanghai Quartet, whose members are visiting guest professors at the Shanghai Conservatory and Central Conservatory in China.

The quartet will play Beethoven’s “compact and dramatic Op. 95 String Quartet,” festival organizers said, and Mozart’s “Dissonance” Quartet that was dedicated to Haydn and is “one of Mozart’s most forward-looking and masterly works.”

Crow will join the quartet for Brahms’s ever-popular Piano Quintet.

Tickets are available at mtdesertfestival.org or 266-2550