SFOA registration open

BAR HARBOR — Registration for Summer Festival of the Arts’ 40th season opened on Friday, March 9. The summer season will run from July 2-20 at Mount Desert Island High School.

Open to students entering grades 1 through 10, Summer Festival of the Arts is an all-arts intensive festival offering classes in the visual arts, physical arts, music, dance, creative writing, theater, multimedia and more. Many classes feature field trips, physical activity and/or outdoor components. All classes are taught by working artists whose common goal is to inspire the imagination and have fun.

The three weeks culminate in a Grand Finale weekend that provides the participants an opportunity to perform, present or display their creativity.

Visit www.sfoamaine.org or contact the SFOA office at 244-3855 for a catalog and/or registration packet to be mailed to you. Registration is open at www.sfoamaine.org.

Email questions to Executive Director Alex Newell Taylor at [email protected].