SFOA holds summer camp at ArtWaves 

BAR HARBOR— Summer Festival of the Arts (SFOA) continues its 2021 season with the 43rd annual Summer Vacation Camp, held for three weeks in July.

Summer camp is a Mount Desert Island tradition that started in 1979. SFOA continues to provide whole-child health through time away from technology, opportunities to spend time outdoors in nature and an immersive experience with visual and performing arts.

This year’s summer camp will be a hybrid with a limited number of in-person students and teachers. Registration will be limited to three groups of eight campers; the three groups will be split into rising first and second grades, third and fourth grades, and fifth through eighth grades, with two instructors in each age group.

COVID-19 protocols outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be observed throughout the in-person camp with many SFOA activities practiced outdoors. Virtual classes will be offered in tandem to in-person classes and will be announced at a later date.

Registration opens May 1 at www.sfoamaine.org.