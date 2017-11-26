SFOA entering 40th year

MOUNT DESERT — Summer Festival of the Arts will hold a gala evening of performance, art and reminiscence at Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor on July 28, 2018.

Anyone who has attended, taught, supported or enjoyed SFOA’s contributions to Mount Desert Island are welcome to participate in a series of events, classes and reunion activities culminating in the gala.

SFOA is entering its 40th season of “encouraging young artists to learn, experiment, refine artistic skills and find joy in self-expression,” according to a press release.

Visit www.sfoamaine.org. Email [email protected].