Sexton to play at Criterion

BAR HARBOR — Singer-songwriter Martin Sexton will perform at The Criterion Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 8 p.m.

Syracuse native Sexton got his start singing in the streets and subways of Boston in the early ’90s. Still fiercely independent and headlining venues from The Fillmore to Carnegie Hall, he has influenced a generation of contemporary artists. His songs have appeared in television series such as “Scrubs,” “Parenthood” and “Masters of Sex,” as well as numerous films, though he is known for his live show, honest lyrics and vocal prowess.

Sexton is touring in support of his ninth studio release, “Mixtape of the Open Road.” The Wall Street Journal and CMT premiered tracks from the album.

Tickets cost $30 for general reserved seats and $40 for premium reserved seats. Tickets go on sale for Criterion members on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. and to the public on Friday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. on criteriontheatre.org.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic theater, bringing the best in entertainment to the community. Located at 35 Cottage St., the theater is open year-round.