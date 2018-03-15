Seussical shows set

BAR HARBOR — Acadia Community Theater will perform “Seussical, the Musical” at Mount Desert Island High School on Friday, March 30, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 31, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The show will be performed at The Criterion Theatre on Friday, April 13, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 14, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“Seussical” strings together the stories of several Dr. Seuss books through songs and verse, including “The Cat in the Hat,” “Green Eggs and Ham,” “Horton Hears a Who,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and others.