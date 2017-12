BAR HARBOR — Auditions for Acadia Community Theater’s production of “Seussical the Musical” will take place at Mount Desert Island High School on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 18 and 19, from 6-8 p.m.

Directed by Mark Puglisi, with music direction by Catie Forthofer, this show features many stories and characters from the books of Dr. Seuss. Performances will be March 30 and 31, then April 13 and 14. Parts are available for anyone in third grade or up.

Email [email protected] or call 479-1615.