Settling down for the coming winter

A lovely yellow flower was brought to me one day for identification. I recognized it as St. John’s Wart. It was like seeing an old friend again. I always liked birds, but flowers didn’t fly off and you had a good chance to examine them, draw them if you wanted to, and really get to know them. My neighborhood mentor, friend and teacher was the naturalist at a local sanctuary near my house when I was in junior high and high School. I’m forever indebted to him for his kindness and knowledge of the natural world. St. John’s Wart was one of the first flowers I learned, and that was the recent flower a friend recently asked me to identify. One particular plant always grows at the base of a telephone pole near my barn. It’s bright yellow, quite common here on MDI. There are about 35 species of St. John’s Wart in the United States, but Hypericum perforatum is the commonest species found in fields and waste places on this island. The yellow flowers grow in loose clusters at the top of the stem. Look for the black dots on the margins of the petals, and the translucent dots on the leaves, visible as you hold a leaf up to the light. The leaves grow opposite each other on the stem. Bees visit them to collect pollen.

At least flowers don’t fly away from you, and you have a chance to really examine them, and take pictures or draw them in your notebook. My favorite poet has always been Henry Van Dyke who described nature so well in words.

Chipmunks will soon be disappearing and settling down for a long winter’s nap. As the days get cooler, they come out less and less and finally go to sleep in their well-stocked, snug nest underground. This nest is about two feet underground and well stocked with leaves and stored food such as hard nuts and seeds. These small mammals wake up briefly now and then to rest a little and then go back to sleep. Not until some warm days in the following spring will they leave their snug retreat and return to being fully active again.

Flickers maybe still picking up ants to eat alongside our roads but very soon they will be fly south and be gone until spring. Most of our robins fly south for the winter, but a few stay and a few come here from more northern areas to winter here.

White winged scoters are back in the waters around MDI this month. Watch for them any time you are walking near the shore. This duck’s head and neck are black with a small crescent of white behind and below the eye. The male’s bill has a visible knob where it meets the face, and there is a white wing feather visible on the back. Females are not so dark and have a little more white on the face. They appear abundantly in large flocks on the salt water round MDI. See if you can find them! And let me know where you’ve seen them, please. A big raft of sea ducks is a nice sight. Being able to recognize them is a nice feeling, as well.

These sea ducks are powerful and very strong swimmers. Getting into the air does not seem easy for them, but once up and on the way they fly with strength and purpose. The grinding power of their gizzards is almost unbelievable! Both oysters and other such creatures are hard enough to break with the help of a hammer, but this bird’s stomach takes care of it with no problem. I watched as an eider swallowed a prickly sea urchin, and it didn’t look as if the bird enjoyed the activity until the urchin was completely swallowed. I breathed a sigh of relief along with the bird!

A few turtles may still be sunning themselves on local ponds on warm October days, whenever they get the opportunity. Maine turtles have to dig themselves in the muddy lake bottoms in order to survive a Maine winter. Turtles found here are the Snapping turtle, Stinkpot, and Painted. Of the three, it is the Painted that we see most, as several often sun themselves on a log and then slip into the water as you get too close. Snappers are the largest and quite impressive. Never get close to a big one. They always seem in a grumpy mood! Their beak is VERY sharp. In spite of their grumpy disposition, they are fun to see but keep your distance.

We still have many lovely out of doors weather and much wildlife activity going on as the seasons change once again. Enjoy it all.