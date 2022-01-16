Sense of community spurs MDI delivery service

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Jason Sanchez of Tremont recently launched a mobile delivery service for Mount Desert Island residents called Sanchez Deliveries & more, which offers delivery, handyman and even moving services.

Sanchez was a carpenter for six years, but a traumatic on-the-job accident left him hospitalized for almost three months. “When I got home, I was in a wheelchair. I called a few places to see if I could get deliveries and there was nobody providing them,” Sanchez said.

Delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats, which are becoming increasingly popular in areas with large populations, don’t yet exist on MDI.

“Once I came up with the idea [to launch the business], I received support from everybody telling me that it was a good idea,” Sanchez said.

Now, Sanchez drives as far as Bangor to pick up and deliver items.

He said he calls the business Sanchez Deliveries & more because the “more” is a catchall that could mean anything from helping somebody move furniture to installing something.

“Before Christmas came around, there were a few restaurant and grocery pickups,” said Sanchez, who operates the business by himself. But now he regularly runs to Hannaford and Walmart for deliveries. He is also partnering with local restaurants to offer takeout delivery service.

Community, Sanchez said, is what drove him to start the business. “The island is a place unlike any other. The people who live here are amazing and deserve the best,” he added.

Sanchez operates his business Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Though a website is yet to be launched, his services and fees can be viewed on his Facebook page, Sanchez Deliveries & more, and he can be reached at (207) 610-9092.