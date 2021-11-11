Sen. King releases statement honoring Veterans Day

WASHINGTON — Today, the Office of U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) released the following statement from Senator King in honor of Veterans Day:

“When President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first “Veterans Day Proclamation” in 1954, he wrote, ‘In order to insure proper and widespread observance of this anniversary, all veterans, all veterans’ organizations, and the entire citizenry will wish to join hands in the common purpose.’ On this Veterans Day nearly 70 years later, we are still bound by this common purpose—to care for those who have borne the battle, to honor their service, and give thanks for the freedoms we enjoy because of their sacrifice.

Veterans Day is particularly resonant in communities throughout Maine, where we are fortunate to have so many friends, family, and neighbors who answered the call and served our country. With one of the highest rates of veterans per capita across the 50 states, Maine truly lives up to its motto Dirigo, or I lead. Dating back to the earliest years of our nation’s history, men and women from Maine have put on the uniform and served the United States proudly. They are the business owners, public servants, and volunteers who help form the fabric of every Maine village, town, and city—from Kittery to Madawaska. So today at the dinner table, at the grocery store, or at the local veterans memorial, be sure to stop and thank a veteran—for their service in the armed forces and for their continued service in our communities today.

While thanks are important, we must commit to supporting veterans not only in our words, but also in our deeds. Whether that means advocating for stronger veterans benefits, better health care, or improved educational and economic opportunity, each of us can make a difference in the lives of American veterans. Veterans Day serves as a powerful reminder of our collective duty to work on behalf of those who have stood up in defense of liberty and democracy.

Today, it is my privilege to honor the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen who served our nation. Let us join hands in the common purpose of serving these veterans as they have served us—they and their families represent the best of America.”