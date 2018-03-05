‘Semiramide’ to be simulcast at The Grand

ELLSWORTH — The New York Metropolitan Opera production of Rossini’s “Semiramide” will be simulcast in high definition at The Grand on Saturday, March 10, at 1 p.m.

“This masterpiece of dazzling vocal fireworks makes a rare Met appearance — its first in nearly 25 years — with Maurizio Benini on the podium,” said a press release. “The all-star bel canto cast features Angela Meade in the title role of the murderous Queen of Babylon, who squares off in breathtaking duets with Arsace, a trouser role sung by Elizabeth DeShong. Javier Camarena, Ildar Abdrazakov, and Ryan Speedo Green complete the stellar cast.” The estimated running time is 3 hours and 29 minutes with two intermissions.

Local sponsors of The Met: Live in HD are Rooster Brother, Richard Parks Furniture Gallery, Serendib Restaurant and Route One Oil Change.

Tickets cost $27 for adults, $25 for Grand members and $20 for students 15 and under.

Call 667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.