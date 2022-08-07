Seaside UCC holds annual Thuya Garden service 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Seaside United Church of Christ is hosting classical guitarist Kevin Morse at its annual Thuya Garden worship service 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.

Thuya Garden is located at the end of Thuya Drive of the Peabody Drive section of Route 3 in Northeast Harbor. This year’s service is called “Caring for Creation in the Midst of Climate Change.”

During the service, Seaside UCC will present its third annual Valentine Award to Sarah Hinckley, executive director of Mount Desert Nursery School, on behalf of the school.

The Valentine Award was created in 2019 from a bequest from Seal Harbor’s Valentine family. Each year, Seaside designates an outreach partner to receive the award and a $1,000 unrestricted contribution in recognition of work and support of its nonprofit mission.

Mount Desert Nursery School’s program encourages and assists children to increase independence, develop self-confidence, relate respectfully to people and promote a growing awareness of their environment. The school’s daily schedule includes a balance of play, rest and indoor and outdoor time, all led by teachers and chosen by the children.

For more information, call (207) 276-5521 or email [email protected]